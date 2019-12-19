A rider eats while waiting with others for the results of the top 20 rider selection, at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, 12 December, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A miniGP motorbike is reflected in the visor of Qabil Irfan Azlan, 7, as he waits inside the pit before a race at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, 12 December, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

For the past two years, Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit has hosted the annual two-day Mini GP championship, where local kids aged between 8-13 put their physical and mental endurance to the test in a bid to make it into the elite group that will one day be able to make a living out of their passion.

In a qualifying process held in the second week of December, the famous circuit – with its unusual layout of broad straights and wide-angle corners – saw dozens of speed-loving children zoom past at high speeds as they fought to be included in the selection of only 20 lucky riders that will travel to Italy to take part in the overall Mini GP world championship. EFE-EPA