Rabat, 24 November (efe-epa) - A gardening school, the first in Morocco and the southern Mediterranean, is helping young people from poorer areas with less access to education to gain a gardening qualification.



The Bouregreg Med-O-Med Gardening School was created on a landslide where the Oulja dump used to be, an illegal landfill on the eastern outskirts of Salé, which, thanks to the project, has been rehabilitated in recent years.



A total of 90 students, a quarter of them women, are currently studying across the three different grades taught by the school. EFE-EPA



