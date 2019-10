Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo attends a memorial service for former French President Jacques Chirac at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Brazilian Cássia Moraes, creator of the Youth Climate Leaders, a network that connects young people who fight against climate change worldwide, during an interview with Efe in Copenhagen, Denmark. 11 October 2019. EFE/ Luis Lima

Chilean Ángela Valenzuela, 25, coordinator of Fridays for Future in Santiago, Chile, during an interview with Efe in Copenhagen, Denmark. 11 October 2019. EFE/ Luis Lima

Latin America is galvanizing against the climate crisis and the people leading the movement are young women.

Pamela Escobar, Julieta Itzcovich, Ángela Valenzuela and Cássia Moraes are environmental activists and although they work tirelessly to curb the negative effects of climate change they have not yet achieved the fame Swedish counterpart Greta Thunberg has garnered.