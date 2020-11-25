This picture shows the building and the balcony (L) where novelist Yukio Mishima made a speech before commiting suicide at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Ichigaya facility in Tokyo, Japan, 17 November 2020 EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

This picture shows novelist Yukio Mishima giving a speech to military personnel before commiting suicide at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Ichigaya headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 1970. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

This picture shows novelist Yukio Mishima giving a speech to military personnel before commiting suicide at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Ichigaya headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 1970. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Yukio Mishima lived and died as a character in one of his turbulent plays. Today, 50 years after his death, Japan is still coming to terms with the legacy of one of its most influential and uncomfortable authors.

Mishima took his life by "harakiri" – self-disembowelment – on Nov. 25, 1970, after taking the captain of the headquarters of the Japanese Army hostage in Tokyo and failing his attempt to inspire a coup.

The gruesome death of the greatest Japanese cultural celebrity of his time overwhelmed the country, which the writer himself predicted: for years he repeatedly represented his suicide according to the ritual of the samurai through his novels, plays or films. EFE-EPA

