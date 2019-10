A lookout tower (L) and the broadcast tower of Antenna Hungaria at the top of Karancs mountain are backdropped by the rising moon as seen from the vicinity of Karancskeszi village, 128 kms northeast of Budapest, Hungary, 20 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER KOMKA HUNGARY OUT

Many people walking along Nkoloso Road in Lusaka have no idea it was named after Edward Mukuka Nkoloso, a man who dreamed of taking Zambia to the Moon before anyone else.

“Was he a musician, a politician, a sportsman?” a group of young people asked of the man who founded the Zambia National Academy of Science Space Research and Philosophy in 1964, just before Northern Rhodesia gained independence from the United Kingdom to become the Republic of Zambia.