A woman harvests seaweed on the coast of the Indian Ocean in Bjwejuu, Zanzibar, Tanzania, 3 December 2019. EFE/ Patricia Martínez

A woman harvests seaweed on the coast of the Indian Ocean in Bjwejuu, Zanzibar, Tanzania, 3 December 2019. EFE/ Patricia Martínez

A woman harvests seaweed on the coast of the Indian Ocean in Bjwejuu, Zanzibar, Tanzania, 3 December 2019. EFE/ Patricia Martínez

A group of women harvests seaweed on the coast of the Indian Ocean in Bjwejuu, Zanzibar, Tanzania, 3 December 2019. EFE/ Patricia Martínez

Dressed in a marine blue tunic and headscarf, kelp farmer Maryam Pandu’s attire reflects and honors the Indian Ocean that has given her a job and financial independence, luxuries which most women in deeply conservative Tanzania don’t enjoy.

But this way of life is increasingly coming under threat by rising sea temperatures, one of the many challenges that the climate crisis has brought.