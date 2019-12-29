Some participants from a gathering of around 4,000 women at the second international meeting organized by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), in Altamirano, Chiapas in Mexico, Dec.29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mitizi Mayauel Fuentes

Women of Zapatista militia at a gathering of around 4,000 women during the second international meeting organized by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), in Altamirano, Chiapas in Mexico, Dec.29, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mitizi Mayauel Fuentes

More than 4,000 women from different parts of the world, who have gathered in the mountains of southeast Mexico for a meeting organized by an indigenous rebel group, on Saturday called for unity to fight oppression and domination under the centuries-old patriarchal set-up.

The feminists pledged to fight against societal oppression in the second international meeting of struggling women organized by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), held at a venue called “The Footprints of Comandante Ramona”, in the area of Tzots Choi (whirlwind in the Mayan language).