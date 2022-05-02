Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 02/05/2022.- Dina, 81, reacts after arriving from Mariupol to an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 02/05/2022.- A mother and her child from the Russian-occupied areas in south Ukraine wait after arriving at an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 02/05/2022.- People from Mariupol wait in a car after arriving at an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 02/05/2022.- People from Mariupol wait next to a car after arriving at an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 02/05/2022.- Natalia (R) and her mother Dina (L) react after arriving from Mariupol to an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), 02/05/2022.- Dina, 81, reacts after arriving from Mariupol to an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Municipal technicians, doctors and various humanitarian organizations in the city of Zaporizhzhya, which lies about 220 kilometers (136 miles) from the besieged port city of Mariupol, are awaiting the arrival of the first convoy of civilians who have been trapped for two months in the Azovstal steel works.

Since the beginning of the war, hundreds of people have been arriving each day to the Zaporizhzhya refugee reception center, which has been set up in the parking lot of a shopping center with a feeding tent and a first aid hospital.

"We don't know in what condition those from the steel plant will come. They usually arrive exhausted. Many have lost family members, their homes, their jobs. They have seen missiles falling and are suffering from acute mental crises," Lina Villa, head of the MSF psychological care teams, tells Efe.

(...)