French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 in action during the second round of qualifying for the Grand Prix of Qatar at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech3 (center), Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team (left) and Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Alma Pramac Racing celebrate earning spots one through three on the grid for the Grand Prix of Qatar in the second round of qualifying on March 17, 2018 at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco (C) of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 celebrates after securing pole position in the second round of qualifying for the Grand Prix of Qatar at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

French rider Johann Zarco (Yamaha Tech 3) on Saturday took pole position for the Grand Prix of Qatar, the opening race of the 2018 MotoGP season.

The 27-year-old Zarco recorded a time of one minute and 53.680 seconds in the second round of qualifying at the Losail circuit, 0.202 second ahead of the reigning MotoGP champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

Italian Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati) was third fastest with a time of 1:53.887 seconds.

Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha), who won the 2017 Qatar GP, will start 12th in Sunday's race after posting a time of 1:54.707 seconds in Q2.