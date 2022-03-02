People sit in a car in an underground parking area used as a bomb shelter, in Kiev, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kiev (Ukraine), 02/03/2022.- Members of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations lead a prayer for peace inside the ancient St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

People leave the damaged Kharkiv regional administration building in the aftermath of a shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

People clear the rubble outside the damaged Kharkiv regional administration building in the aftermath of a shelling in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Russian paratroopers have landed in Kharkiv where deadly street battles erupted, while Russian troops made advances in the south on the seventh day of an invasion that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday aimed to erase his country’s history.

Russian military attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city, near the Russian border, killed 21 civilians and injured 112 others overnight, the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a Telegram post, adding that Russian forces had attacked a military hospital.

Renewed Russian shelling on Wednesday morning struck several buildings, including a university, and killed four people, emergency services said.

(...)