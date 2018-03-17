Real Madrid players (L to R) Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric attend the team's training session at Valdebebas sport city in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Croatian Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (C) attends the team's training session at Valdebebas sport city in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's full squad took part in the final training session on Saturday ahead of their La Liga home game against Girona.

After missing a few sessions earlier in the week, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric took part in the team training for the second day in a row, and could be included for Sunday's clash with Girona.

Modric seemed to have recovered from the calf discomfort he had been struggling with, while Bale returned to the training after missing Thursday's session.

Sergio Ramos and Jesus Vallejo also took part in the training session, after having worked out in the gym earlier this week.