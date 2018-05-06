Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema (C) warms up during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane named his squad for Sunday's El Clasico duel with Barcelona, most notably leaving out midfielder Isco Alarcon and bringing in defender Raphael Varane.

Isco is to be sidelined for the third straight match due to a shoulder sprain suffered in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Bayern Munich on Apr. 25.

Varane, who returned to group training on Saturday, traveled with the team to Barcelona Sunday morning, while injured defender Dani Carvajal as well as Achraf Hakimi, Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral were not included.

Real Madrid is currently third in the La Liga standings with 71 points, four points behind Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona has already won the Spanish league title.

Real Madrid's list includes: goalkeepers Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane, defenders Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Jesus Vallejo and Theo Hernandez, midfielders Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio, and forwards Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.