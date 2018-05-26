Liverpool's Mohamed Salah warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Mohamed Salah (center L) of Liverpool shakes hands with Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid before the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane's starting 11 for Saturday's Champions League final here against Liverpool will be identical to the one he sent out a year ago in Cardiff.

Just as he did last June in the Blancos' 4-1 rout of Juventus in the 2016-2017 championship match, Zidane has decided to start Karim Benzema and Isco and leave Gareth Bale on the bench.

The Welsh forward came on as a second-half substitute against Juve, and it will be no surprise if he takes the field again.

At the other end of the pitch, Jurgen Klopp has opted for the same starting line-up he used in the second leg of Liverpool's wild 7-6 victory on aggregate over AS Roma in that Champions League semi-final.

He has included Adam Lallana on the bench, and Emre Can also could come on as a substitute after recovering from an injury.

The teams' starting line-ups are as follows:

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Liverpool: Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.