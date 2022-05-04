A laptop screen shows the application that was created by Chido Dzinotyiwei of Vambo Academy, in Harare, Zimbabwe on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Chido Dzinotyiwei of Vambo Academy speaks during an interview in Harare, Zimbabwe on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Chido Dzinotyiwei of Vambo Academy smiles during an interview in Harare, Zimbabwe on 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Two Zimbabwean entrepreneurs have launched a digital platform to teach people African languages at a time when urbanization and emigration are threatening the continent’s linguistic heritage.

Chido Dzinotyiwei, 25, left Zimbabwe for neighboring South Africa with her family when she was just seven years old.

She grew up learning English and Zulu in her adopted country, but lost the ability to speak her mother tongue, Shona, spoken by the majority of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people.

She said it became a problem when her family would visit Zimbabwe to see relatives and friends.

(...)