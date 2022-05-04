Two Zimbabwean entrepreneurs have launched a digital platform to teach people African languages at a time when urbanization and emigration are threatening the continent’s linguistic heritage.
Chido Dzinotyiwei, 25, left Zimbabwe for neighboring South Africa with her family when she was just seven years old.
She grew up learning English and Zulu in her adopted country, but lost the ability to speak her mother tongue, Shona, spoken by the majority of Zimbabwe’s 15 million people.
She said it became a problem when her family would visit Zimbabwe to see relatives and friends.
