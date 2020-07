Maikos, or geisha apprentices, wear face masks as they attend a traditional Japanese theatrical arts festival in Japan's ancient capital Kyoto, western Japan, 27 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

A geisha performs for a group of people via video-conferencing in Tokyo EFE-EPA/Meet Geisha/EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Zoom monks and virtual geishas: How Japanese traditions adapt to new normal

A Zen monk sits in front of a webcam, rings a bell, and begins a meditation session with dozens of virtual participants spread all over the world.

This is how Japanese traditions have adapted to the "new normal" following the coronavirus pandemic, despite having largely shunned new technologies so far.EFE-EPA

