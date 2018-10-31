Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his second round match against Frances Tiafoe of the US at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

German tennis player Alexander Zverev, No. 4 seed, won in straight sets over Frances Tiafoe of the United States to book his place in Paris Bercy's round of 16.

The 21-year-old Zverev needed one hour and 44 minutes to prevail 6-4, 6-4 over Tiafoe, and is set to face off against either Spain's Feliciano Lopez or Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Zverev, who has 3 ATP Masters titles including the 2018 Madrid Open, the 2017 Rogers Cup and the 2017 Rome Masters, mostly dominated his second round match against Tiafoe.

Elsewhere in the Paris Masters on Wednesday, Spaniard Roberto Bautista was eliminated from the second round at the hands of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, ninth seeded, who claimed a 7-6 (12-10), 6-4 victory after one hour and 36 minutes.

Next in last-16 round, Dimitrov is scheduled to take on fifth seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia who defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-4.