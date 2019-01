Alex Bolt of Australia waves to the crowd after his round three men's singles match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his round three men's singles match against Alex Bolt of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev (R) of Germany shakes hands with Alex Bolt of Australia after their round three men's singles match against at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Germany's Alexander Zverev (4) defeated Australia's Alex Bolt in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The defending champion of the ATP finals routed his Australian opponent 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and advanced beyond the third round in Melbourne for the first time in his career.

Zverev, considered a potential winner at the tournament by Roger Federer, will face off against Milos Raonic (16) with whom he has a 1-1 tie after playing two matches against him.