Jeremy Chardy of France reacts after losing his men's second round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his men's singles second round match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Jeremy Chardy of France in their men's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany on Thursday qualified for the third round of the Australian Open after a hard fought match against Jeremy Chardy of France.

In three hours and 46 minutes, the 21-year-old German fired 29 aces, prevailing over the 31-year-old Chardy 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.

"What an amazing match! Jeremy fought so hard. He is an unbelievable player; he caused so much damage to all the top guys in the world and he showed it again today," world No. 4 Zverev said on court after the win.

"He (Chardy) is a great fighter, a great tennis player and great person as well. I wish him nothing but the best," the German player added.

Up next, Zverev is to play tournament wild-card Alex Bolt of Australia, who won 2-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 over Gilles Simon of France.