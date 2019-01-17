Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany on Thursday qualified for the third round of the Australian Open after a hard fought match against Jeremy Chardy of France.
In three hours and 46 minutes, the 21-year-old German fired 29 aces, prevailing over the 31-year-old Chardy 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.
"What an amazing match! Jeremy fought so hard. He is an unbelievable player; he caused so much damage to all the top guys in the world and he showed it again today," world No. 4 Zverev said on court after the win.
"He (Chardy) is a great fighter, a great tennis player and great person as well. I wish him nothing but the best," the German player added.
Up next, Zverev is to play tournament wild-card Alex Bolt of Australia, who won 2-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 over Gilles Simon of France.