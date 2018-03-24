Germany's Alexander Zverev in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during a second-round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during a second-round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during a second-round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Germany's Alexander Zverev advanced to the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory here Saturday afternoon over Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev took leads in each of the first two sets, although in the opener the No. 4 seed stormed back to tie the set at 4-4 and then clinch it two games later.

The Russian failed to convert four break-point chances in the 13-point final game of the opening set.

In the second set, the 22-year-old Medvedev turned the match completely around with his strong return game, with Zverev only winning one of his six second-serve points.

Both players tightened up on serve in the third set, which featured no breaks and came down to a match-deciding tiebreaker.

The contest was in doubt until the final point, when Medvedev flubbed a ground stroke into the net to hand his opponent the victory.

Next up for the 20-year-old Zverev in the third round of this ATP World Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event will be the winner of a match Saturday afternoon between 28th-seeded Spanish ATP Tour veteran David Ferrer and Russia's Evgeny Donskoy.