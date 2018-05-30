Dusan Lajovic of Serbia plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Germany's Alexander Zverev rallied from a two-set-to-one deficit Wednesday to defeat Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and advance to the third round of the French Open.

The No. 2 seed struggled on serve until late in the match, uncharacteristically getting broken five times through the first three sets.

But he dominated his service games in the fourth and fifth sets, not facing a single break point in turning the match firmly in his favor.

Even so, Zverev will need to clean up a stat sheet that included 53 unforced errors if he is to advance much further at tennis' clay-court Grand Slam event.

The 21-year-old German star will next take on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur, the No. 26 seed, who defeated Moldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 7-5 in a battle of 1.75-meter (5-foot-9) speedsters.

Dzumhur broke Albot's serve 10 times but figures to face a much stiffer challenge against the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Zverev, who has been one of the best servers in tennis this season.