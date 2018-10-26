Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain gestures during his quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his quarterfinal match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 6-3 here Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoor tournament.

The victory brings Zverev, ranked fifth in the world, a step closer to his fourth title this year and his first at the Swiss Indoor.

In what proved to be a battle from the baseline, the balance appeared to be in Zverev's favor as he took a 2-0 lead in the first set, but the Spaniard fought back and drew level, only to concede service in the 11th game.

Bautista Agut stormed out to a 3-0 advantage in the second set before his weakness on the first serve opened the door for a ruthless Zverev to win six consecutive games to wrap up the win in one hour, 45 minutes.

Next up for Zverev will be qualifier Marius Copil of Romania, who ousted wild card Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.