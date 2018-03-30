Borna Coric of Croatia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during a men's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

German fourth seeded Alexander Zverev will play against Spain's Pablo Carreno in the second semifinal of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Miami, after defeating Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 and 6-4 on Thursday.

Zverev and Carreno will face each other on Friday, which will also be the first semifinal in Miami for both players.

In a match that began more than an hour late due to an electrical problem in one of spotlights at Crandon Park Stadium, two of the best tennis players of the new generation did not cease to exhibit their vigor, but the German managed to show greater strength and aggressiveness than the Croatian.

After saving two break points in the second game, Zverev's confidence lifted and began to rule over Coric who made more mistakes.

The first break of the game belonged to the German, when he broke the Croatian's serve and subsequently confirmed it to advance to 4-2.

Although Coric had won their two previous matches, the last one at the US Open in 2017, Zverev, ranked fifth in the world, was more aggressive and managed to close the first set successfully.

The German's insistence was rewarded and, with 4-4 on the scoreboard, he broke his opponent's serve in the second set and confirmed the break in the next game to win and stand in the semifinals, his best result so far this year, along with the "semis" of the ATP 500 Acapulco.