Alexander Zverev (R) of Germany is congratulated by Diego Schwartzman (L) of Argentina after winning their third round match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

German world No. 5 Alexander Zverev on Thursday brushed aside Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters and continue his best-ever run at this indoor hard-court tennis event.

Schwartzman, who had won the players' only previous matchup more than four years ago, seemed to be suffering some after-effects of the two hours and 20 minutes he spent on court on Wednesday in defeating Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the previous round.

Zverev saved all four break points he faced in the one-hour, 20-minute match and converted half of his six break-point chances to move a step closer to the fourth ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title of his career.

The German won a clay-court Masters 1000 tournament earlier this year at the Madrid Open, a key French Open tune-up.

For Schwartzman, the loss brought an end to a career-best season that included a run to the quarter-finals of the French Open. The Argentine was the only player at this year's Roland Garros to take a set off of eventual champion Rafael Nadal, who extended his record haul of titles to 11.

Next up for Zverev will be Russian world No. 18 Karen Khachanov, who eked his way past big-serving, ninth-ranked American John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (10-8).

Zverev has a 2-0 advantage in his career head-to-head against Khachanov, who struggled with a right-shoulder issue against Isner.