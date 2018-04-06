Spain's David Ferrer returns ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their match of the Davis Cup playoffs between Spain and Germany at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns ball to Spain's David Ferrer during their match of the Davis Cup playoffs between Spain and Germany at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Germany took a 1-0 lead in its Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal tie against Spain after Alexander Zverev won 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 over David Ferrer on Friday.

In an hour and 55 minutes, the world number four ended Ferrer's Davis Cup clay court winning streak at 16 matches in Valencia's bullring.

"I had to keep pushing, play my game, I am just happy to get the result," Zverev said.

"I played more aggressively as the match went on. It is my first clay court match in a very long time, so it was great to find my rhythm so quickly," he added.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is taking on Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second singles rubber seeking to draw level for Spain.

Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique was spotted among the Spain-Germany tie spectators and expected to head back to the Catalan club for an evening training session.