Britain's Kyle Edmund in action against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles third round match of the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

German world No. 3 and defending champion Alexander Zverev battled past Briton Kyle Edmund 7-5, 7-6 (13-11) Thursday to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals and extend his current unbeaten streak to 11 matches.

Zverev, who has not lost since the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals, defeated Edmund for the third time in as many career meetings.

The 21-year-old Zverev, fresh off capturing back-to-back clay-court titles at the BMW Open in Munich and last week's Madrid Open, also extended his streak of consecutive sets won to 22.

But Zverev's streak of 65 consecutive service games won (a remarkable feat considering they all came on clay, tennis' slowest surface) finally ended when he failed to serve out the first set at 5-4.

Despite that hiccup, the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) German wrapped up the set two games later with a service hold.

The players traded service breaks in the second set and Edmund had an opportunity to clinch the set on his rival's serve at 4-5, but the German player found his way out of trouble.

The set then went with serve until the tiebreaker, which Zverev finally clinched on his eighth match point when an Edmund forehand sailed long.

Zverev on Friday will take on 10th-ranked Belgian David Goffin, who advanced to the tournament's final eight when Argentine Juan Martin del Potro retired with a groin injury in the second set of their third-round match.