Ash Barty of Australia in action during the women's singles match between Australia and Germany on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Matt Ebden of Australia in action during the men's singles match between Australia and Germany on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during the women's singles match between Australia and Germany on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the men's singles match between Australia and Germany on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber of Germany on Friday landed their country in the final of the Hopman Cup after defeating Australia in the final group stage tie.

The victory of both Kerber and Zverev in their respective individual matches granted Germany the first place in Group A and a chance of defending the title of the mixed-team tournament.

World No. 2 Kerber prevailed over Australia's Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4, then world No. 4 Zverev took his turn to book Germany a place in the final round by defeating Barty's compatriot Matt Ebden 6-4, 6-3.

Germany has overcome Spain's David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza (3-0) as well as France's Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet (2-1).

Germany is scheduled to face Switzerland, which features former world No. 1 Roger Federer and world No. 54 Belinda Bencic.