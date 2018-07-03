Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to James Duckworth of Australia during their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

James Duckworth of Australia returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach Wimbledon's second round.

The world No. 3 needed an hour and 30 minutes to dismiss Duckworth, keeping his dream of winning his maiden Grand Slam title alive.

In the next round, fourth-seed Zverev is set to take on world No. 68 Taylor Fritz of the United States, who came from behind to beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Elsewhere at Wimbledon, world No. 18 Nick Kyrgios of Australia advanced to the second round after beating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios hit a career-high 42 aces against his world No. 92 opponent, and won 83 percent of his first-serve points.

Kyrgios is set to face either world No. 43 Robin Haase of the Netherlands or Romania's Marius Copil, world No. 94.