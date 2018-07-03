Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach Wimbledon's second round.
The world No. 3 needed an hour and 30 minutes to dismiss Duckworth, keeping his dream of winning his maiden Grand Slam title alive.
In the next round, fourth-seed Zverev is set to take on world No. 68 Taylor Fritz of the United States, who came from behind to beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Elsewhere at Wimbledon, world No. 18 Nick Kyrgios of Australia advanced to the second round after beating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.
The 23-year-old Kyrgios hit a career-high 42 aces against his world No. 92 opponent, and won 83 percent of his first-serve points.
Kyrgios is set to face either world No. 43 Robin Haase of the Netherlands or Romania's Marius Copil, world No. 94.