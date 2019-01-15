Germany's Alexander Zverev began his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday in round one of the Australian Open.
Bedene dominated the opening of the match and landed the first break at 3-all.
All it did, however, was spur on the 4th-seeded Zverev, who thumped down his fifth ace to win eight straight games.
"It was the first match of the season. I was a little bit sloppy," the German said.
"(The first-set break) was a wake-up call to get going. I did play really well I thought after that and happy to be through," he added.
"My body is close to perfection right now. I did have some injuries coming into this tournament so I'm happy now everything is coming together. My ankle is still a little bit sore and swollen, but I think it's going to get better every day," he added.
Zverev will play the winner of an all-French first round match between Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert.