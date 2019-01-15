Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during their first round men's singles match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his round one men's singles match against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia on day two the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Germany's Alexander Zverev began his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday in round one of the Australian Open.

Bedene dominated the opening of the match and landed the first break at 3-all.

All it did, however, was spur on the 4th-seeded Zverev, who thumped down his fifth ace to win eight straight games.

"It was the first match of the season. I was a little bit sloppy," the German said.

"(The first-set break) was a wake-up call to get going. I did play really well I thought after that and happy to be through," he added.

"My body is close to perfection right now. I did have some injuries coming into this tournament so I'm happy now everything is coming together. My ankle is still a little bit sore and swollen, but I think it's going to get better every day," he added.

Zverev will play the winner of an all-French first round match between Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert.