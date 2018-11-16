John Isner of the United States in action against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their round-robin match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after beating John Isner of the United States in their round-robin match at the ATP Finals, a tournament played at the O2 Arena in London, UK, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver

Alexander Zverev on Friday defeated John Isner 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 and became the first German player to reach the last four of the ATP Finals since 2003.

Zverev, at 21 years and seven months, also became the youngest semi-finalist at tennis' elite season-ending event (played under different names and at numerous venues in recent decades) since Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reached the last four in 2009 at 21 years and two months.

The fifth-ranked German needed just 81 minutes to earn his second Group Guga Kuerten win, having defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic in his opening round-robin match and lost to Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The German player relied on his powerful serve against the 2.08-meter (6-foot-10) American, who is not a strong mover and rarely earns service breaks.

Isner, who booked a place in the tournament due to an injury to Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, had a set point in the 12th game on the lone break point he created during the match.

But Zverev served his way out of trouble with a timely ace and forced a tie-breaker.

The players traded mini-breaks in the tie-break, but Zverev eventually came out on top when Isner misfired on a forehand on the 12th point.

By winning that first set, he also secured a maiden berth in the final four of an ATP Finals as the second-place finisher in Group Guga Kuerten.

Zverev then earned the lone service break of the match with Isner serving at 3-4 in the second set and clinched the victory a game later.

The last German player to reach the semi-finals of a season-ending championships was Rainer Schuttler in 2003, when the event was known as the Tennis Masters Cup and played in Houston, Texas.

Swiss great Roger Federer won the first of his record six titles there that year.

Zverev will try to go one round further when he takes on the 37-year-old Federer, the Group Lleyton Hewitt winner, in Saturday's semi-finals.

The other semi-final match will pit Djokovic, the Group Guga Kuerten winner and five-time champion, against debutant Kevin Anderson of South Africa.