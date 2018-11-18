Alexander Zverev (R) is congratulated by Novak Djokovic after defeating the Serb world No. 1 in the ATP Finals championship match at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, Nov. 18. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

Novak Djokovic hits a return against Alexander Zverev during the ATP Finals championship match at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, Nov. 18. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

Germany's Alexander Zverev holds the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Finals championship at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, Nov. 18. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

Alexander Zverev defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 here Sunday to win the ATP Finals championship and claim the most important title of his budding career.

The 21-year-old German is the youngest player in nine years to reach the final of tennis' elite season-ending event.

With the victory over Serbia's Djokovic, who has 14 Grand-Slam titles to his credit, Zverev will climb to fourth in the year-end rankings. The rising star got to the final by defeating Swiss great Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) on Saturday.

"I really cannot describe it. It's the biggest title I have ever won," Sascha, as he is known, said during the trophy presentation at London's O2 Arena.

Turning to Djokovic, he said: "I want to congratulate you for the second half of this year. You barely lost a match all year though you lost to me today. I want to mention how good a person you are."

"You deserved to win and well done," Djokovic told Zverev. "You are still quite young and you have had an amazing career."