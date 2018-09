Visitors enjoy some of the attractions of Game XP, a giant theme park and tournament for video game lovers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian city that organized the 2016 Summer Olympics, will open the doors of its Olympic Park starting on Thursday for Game XP, a giant theme park and tournament for video game lovers.

One hundred thousand video game competitors and enthusiasts will gather over four days to enjoy official e-sports championships being disputed on a 1,500-sq-m screen (more than 16,000 sq ft).