Jose Guirao, Minister for Culture and Sport of the Gamescom partner country Spain, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Gamescom gaming convention in Cologne, Germany, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Europe's highly-awaited video gaming fair opened its doors in the western Germany city of Cologne on Tuesday, offering trade visitors and the media a first glimpse at the latest in the world of gaming.

Hundreds of visitors queued up early in the day to get into the fair grounds, where the industry's biggest names, like Sony, Ubisoft, Activision, Nintendo and Microsoft would be showing off their newest products.