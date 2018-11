A costumed fan poses for a photo prior to the 2018 LoL World Championship final against China's Invictus Gaming squad in South Korea on Nov. 3, 2018, a game easily won by Invictus 3-0. EFE-EPA/Jeon Heon-Kyun

A player on Europe's Fnatic team, Gabriel Rau, is seen on huge screens prior to the 2018 LoL World Championship final against China's Invictus Gaming squad in South Korea on Nov. 3, 2018, a game easily won by Invictus 3-0. EFE-EPA/Jeon Heon-Kyun

Players on China's Invictus Gaming team are seen on huge screens as they get ready for the 2018 LoL World Championship final against Europe's Fnatic squad in South Korea on Nov. 3, 2018, a game easily won by Invictus 3-0. EFE-EPA/Jeon Heon-Kyun

More than 23,000 people packed Munhak Stadium in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul, to attend the final of the 2018 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship final, in which the Chinese team Invictus Gaming blew away its European rival.

The Chinese squad scored a 3-0 landslide victory over Europe's Fnatic in a match that had the public excited from start to finish.