Gallery employees watch US artist Christian Marclay's The Clock at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, 11 September 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An installation featuring thousands of moving images of clocks is soon to open in the United Kingdom capital London, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist Tuesday.

United States artist Christian Marclay's piece, entitled "The Clock 2010," is a montage of scenes from the world of film and television, edited together in such a way that the clocks tell the time in real time.