A visitor interacts with one of the projections during the press preview of the interactive 'Meet Vincent Van Gogh Experience' at the Pla de Miquel Tarradel de Port Vell, in Barcelona, March 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

A visitor stands in front of a projection of Dutch post-impresionist painter Vincent Van Gogh's artwork 'The Bedroom' during the press preview of the interactive 'Meet Vincent Van Gogh Experience' at the Pla de Miquel Tarradel de Port Vell, in Barcelona, March 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Two visitors look at projections of artworks by Dutch post-impresionist painter Vincent Van Gogh during the press preview of the interactive 'Meet Vincent Van Gogh Experience' at the Pla de Miquel Tarradel de Port Vell, in Barcelona, March 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

A visitor stands in front of a projection depicting Dutch post-impresionist painter Vincent Van Gogh during the press preview of the interactive 'Meet Vincent Van Gogh Experience' at the Pla de Miquel Tarradel de Port Vell, in Barcelona, March 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

A touring three-dimensional exhibition that recreates Vincent van Gogh's art through projections, photographs and interactive apps opened Thursday in Barcelona.

"Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience," plunges viewers into the complex world of the Dutch painter, complete with reproductions of key locations such as the Le Tambourin cafe in Paris and the Yellow House in the southeastern French city of Arles where he painted his Sunflowers series.