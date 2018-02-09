King Momo (C) celebrates after receiving the keys to the city, during an event that kicks off five days of Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro Marcelo Crivella (L), hands over to King Momo the keys to the city, during an event that kicks off five days of Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

The handing over to King Momo the keys to the city kicked off Friday five days of festivities in Rio de Janeiro, whose Carnival is one of the most famous in the world and which this year expects to have some 6 million revelers dancing in the streets and in the Sambadrome.

Soon after the city came under the "reign" of Andre Luis dos Santos, a professor of history and the arts chosen last year as the new King Momo of the Rio Carnival, the first samba schools began lining up in the street for their unparalleled parades.