Brewer and maltster trainee Flo carries a beer keg for filling at the Giesinger Braeu Brewery in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Brewer and maltster Philipp looks into a beer tub for the photographer at the Giesinger Braeu Brewery in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

The Giesinger Braeu logo is seen at the brewery building in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Brewer and maltster Philipp draws beer from a tank to taste it at the Giesinger Braeu Brewery in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

While the English-speaking world was celebrating the birth of a new royal baby and St. George's Day on Monday, Germans raised their glasses to more than 500 years of Reinheitsgebot, a law that has preserved the purity of beer since 1516.

According to this ancient Bavarian law, the only ingredients that could be used in the production of beer were water, barley and hops.