SPAIN GALA-DALÍ
Art, memorabilia exhibition claims Gala's role far beyond being Dali's muse
SWITZERLAND ART
Empty alien landscape unfolds in Switzerland gallery
HUNGARY MUSIC
Music lovers flock to Hungarian lake for Balaton Sound
FRANCE MUSIC
Nine Inch Nails set to entertain music fans in France
THAILAND PETS
Pooch parade among main attractions as Dog Show opens its doors in Bangkok
FRANCE FASHION
Chanel presents Haute Couture collection inspired by Paris surroundings
PORTUGAL MADONNA
Singer Madonna causes uproar with Portugal neighbors with her fleet of cars
KAZAKHSTAN FESTIVAL
Astana celebrates 20th year as Kazakh capital with nomad culture festival
SPAIN TELEVISION
Chief editor of online daily to head Spain's public broadcasting corporation
USA BOOKS
Mexican author Sofia Segovia says history is alive
SPAIN ART
Church in Spain botches cleanup of historic artwork, causing dismay, ridicule
UK ART
International sculptures take over business heart of UK capital
PORTUGAL MUSIC
Muse and Bastille start Rock in Rio in Lisbon
COLOMBIA TANGO
Argentina's Susana Rinaldi shines at Tango Festival in Colombia
JAPAN CINEMA
Latest Kore-eda film earns big in Japan after winning at Cannes
USA ART
San Antonio hosts exhibition on 500 years of Spanish painting
ITALY ART
Image of Archangel Gabriel discovered to be Da Vinci's 1st painted work
UK JAMES BOND
James Bond's Aston Martin from "GoldenEye" goes up for auction
UK ART
UK park lake invaded by barrels for artist Christo's newest work
CZECH REPUBLIC
Hobbit fans go into battle in Czech forest for scene re-enactment
SPAIN ECOLOGY
Venturing down the wild canyons of Spain’s Sierra de Guara
SPAIN UK PRESTON
Renowned historian, Hispanist honored in UK, still studying Spain's past