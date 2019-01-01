The city of Santiago in eastern Cuba, known as the Cradle of the Revolution, celebrates Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, amid the aroma of barbecued pork and the music of New Year's partying, the 60 years gone by since the victory of Fidel Castro's rebels. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

In Cespedes Park, the main setting of the festivities and the place where Castro received the New Year in 1959 with a victory speech, hundreds of Santiago residents shouted "Viva" at the raising a giant Cuban flag, a hundred-year-old tradition that illustrates the long history of rebellion in this Hero City.