Statues of men forming part of the art installation Project 84 are seen on the roof of the ITV studios in London, Britain, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An assortment of 84 mannequins silhouetted on a TV studio rooftop in London as part of a suicide awareness campaign would make for an alarming view for an unsuspecting passerby, as reported in images released by epa Wednesday.

Such was the intention of United States artist Mark Jenkins, whose project in collaboration with the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably seeks to highlight the high rate of male suicide in the UK, where an average of 84 men under the of 45 take their own lives each week.