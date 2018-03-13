The Chilean movie "A Fantastic Woman," winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, topped the nominations Tuesday for the 5th Platino Awards after being picked to compete in nine categories, ahead of Argentina's "Zama" with eight nominations and Cuba's "Last Days in Havana" with seven.
The Spanish film "Summer 1993" landed five nominations, while "The Bookshop," also from Spain, and the Argentine film "The Summit" each got four nominations for the prizes to be awarded next April 29 at the Riviera Maya in Mexico.