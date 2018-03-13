(L-R) Spanish actor Adrian Lastra, Mexicans Marta Higuera and Eugenio Derbez and US-Dominican Jackie Cruz pose as they arrive for the announcement of the 5th Platino Ibero American Cinema Awards nominations in Hollywood, California, United States, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

The Chilean movie "A Fantastic Woman," winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, topped the nominations Tuesday for the 5th Platino Awards after being picked to compete in nine categories, ahead of Argentina's "Zama" with eight nominations and Cuba's "Last Days in Havana" with seven.

The Spanish film "Summer 1993" landed five nominations, while "The Bookshop," also from Spain, and the Argentine film "The Summit" each got four nominations for the prizes to be awarded next April 29 at the Riviera Maya in Mexico.