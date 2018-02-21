A view of the ceremony to present the Platino Awards nominees in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Quintana Roo's Tourism Secretary Marisol Venegas (L), Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez (C) and Spanish producer Enrique Cerezo pose at the red carpet of the Platino Awards nominees in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio's "Una mujer fantastica" (A Fantastic Woman) and Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel's "Zama" were the standouts in the penultimate nomination cut ahead of the fifth edition of the Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema awards ceremony, which will take place on April 29 in Mexico's Riviera Maya.

Both films picked up nine nods each, followed by Cuban director Fernando Perez's "Ultimos dias en La Habana" (Last Days in Havana) with seven; and Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet's "The Bookshop" and Mexican director Humberto Hinojosa's "Camino a Marte" (Road to Mars), each with six.