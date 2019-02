US actress Hilary Swank, Best Actress for her role in "Million Dollar Baby", poses with her Oscar at the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood Sunday Feb. 27, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

US actress Angelina Jolie arrives for the 84th annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 26, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Best actress Oscar winner Hilary Swank, who won for her role in "Million Dollar Baby", lifts up her award as she arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the 77th Academy Awards in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles, USA, Feb. 27, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/BILL COLLINS

The Academy Awards ceremony's red carpet is perhaps one of the most scrutinized in fashion terms, and as the big day approaches, we take a look back at some of the most iconic outfits in the history of the prestigious event.

To this day, 68 years after voluptuous and much-admired actress Marilyn Monroe sauntered onto the stage sporting a black tulle off-the-shoulder ball gown, many fashion experts still refer to this outfit as one of the most iconic moments in Oscars history.