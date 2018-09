FILE German film director Wim Wenders poses during the presentation of 'Pope Francis: A Man of His Word' in Rome, Italy, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Wim Wenders was surprised by Pope Francis' optimism, the German film director told EFE in an interview released Thursday, the eve of the Spanish premiere of his documentary, "A Man of His Word," a co-production with the Vatican that offers a deep insight into the supreme pontiffs' vision.

The documentary gives voice to the pope's evangelical and secular message and offers a unique portrayal of Francis' global mission and persona.