Photograph provided Jul 10 showing an Ecuadorian visitor admiring the work of Yoko Ono in Quito, Ecuador, Jul 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A new exhibit by Japanese conceptual artist Yoko Ono opens in Quito

An interactive art exhibit featuring the work of Yoko Ono opened this week in this capital, inviting visitors to "feel" her abstractions through their own experiences.

"Free Universe" features 60 pieces by the Japanese conceptual artist showcased across five galleries of the colonial Metropolitan Cultural Center, in Quito's historic district.