Visually impaired actor Jonatan Alberto Jusid, of the Argentine Teatro Ciego (Blind Theatre) company, poses during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Facundo Bogarin (L), director of the Argentine Teatro Ciego (Blind Theatre) company, poses with actors Jonatan Alberto Jusid (C) and Lola Stagnaro during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

A peculiar theatre production performed by the Argentine Teatro Ciego (Blind Theatre) company, in which the audience enjoys a musical comedy in total darkness, will be presented in Paraguay for the first time on Friday.

Jonatan Alberto Jusid, one of the three visually impaired actors in the play "Un viaje a ciegas" ("A blind trip"), told EFE that the production "takes place in total darkness and allows the audience to deactivate their sense of sight to reconnect with their other senses."