Actresses Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner (R) arrive for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Actor Peter Dinklage (R) and wife actress Erica Schmidt (L) arrive for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

British Actor Kit Harrington (R) and his wife Scottish actress Rose Leslie arrive for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

A 'Game of Thrones' fan poses for a photo next to the Iron Throne, which has been set up in Fort Totten Park in Queens, New York, USA, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBA VIGARAY

Leaving a trail of broken hearts and social media on fire, "Game of Thrones" said goodbye Sunday to its millions of fans after moving away from the literary saga that gave it life.

After almost a decade of epic battles, dragons and kings that conquered television screens around the globe, its eighth and last season spelled big disappointment for many.