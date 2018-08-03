Tourists visiting the Ba Na hills in Central Vietnam can now experience the sensation of being held in the hands of the gods as they walk across the Golden Bridge, a curved, panoramic gangway held by two enormous hands raised towards the sky that emerge from the surrounding hilly terrain, as reported by epa-efe Friday.
Since its inauguration, last June, this 150 meter-long (492-feet) structure built at an altitude of 1,400 meters, in the environs of Danang city, has attracted thousands of tourists and rapidly become a viral landmark.