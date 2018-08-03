epa06925269 Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the newly built Cau Vang, meaning Golden Bridge on Ba Na hills near Da Nang city, Vietnam, 03 August 2018. The bridge which is more than 1,400m above sea level and stretches 150m long, is reportedly a part of a 2 billions US dollars project to attract more visitors to Vietnam. Ba Na hills welcomed about 2.7 million visitors in 2017, according to media reports. EPA/HA TIEN ANH

Tourists visiting the Ba Na hills in Central Vietnam can now experience the sensation of being held in the hands of the gods as they walk across the Golden Bridge, a curved, panoramic gangway held by two enormous hands raised towards the sky that emerge from the surrounding hilly terrain, as reported by epa-efe Friday.

Since its inauguration, last June, this 150 meter-long (492-feet) structure built at an altitude of 1,400 meters, in the environs of Danang city, has attracted thousands of tourists and rapidly become a viral landmark.