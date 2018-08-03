efe-epaDa Nang (Vietnam)

Tourists visiting the Ba Na hills in Central Vietnam can now experience the sensation of being held in the hands of the gods as they walk across the Golden Bridge, a curved, panoramic gangway held by two enormous hands raised towards the sky that emerge from the surrounding hilly terrain, as reported by epa-efe Friday.

Since its inauguration, last June, this 150 meter-long (492-feet) structure built at an altitude of 1,400 meters, in the environs of Danang city, has attracted thousands of tourists and rapidly become a viral landmark.