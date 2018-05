US comedienne Rosanne Barr waves as US entertainer/activist Dick Gregory receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremony in Hollywood, California, USA Feb. 2, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

The ABC television network on Tuesday cancelled its remake of the famous "Rosanne" sitcom after its star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist comment on Twitter.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a press release on Tuesday.