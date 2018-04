US artist James Welling's series "Degrades" is reflected in a work by Austrian artist Inge Dickduring a press preview of the exhibition "Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Swiss-German artist Maya Rochat poses with her work "A Rock Is A River" during a press preview of the exhibition "Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Gallery assistants pose with the work "Circular Chromatic Spaces" by Italian artist Gregorio Vardanega during a press preview of the exhibition "Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman poses by the work "Pinhole Structures" by German artist Gottfried Jaeger during a press preview of the exhibition "Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

US artist Barbara Kasten poses near her work during a press preview of the exhibition "Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography and Abstract Art" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An exhibition exploring the ties between the development of photography and the evolution of abstract art is set to land in London's Tate Modern, as seen in images by an epa photographer on the ground on Monday.

"The Shape of Light" is to trace how photography and abstraction have fed off of and inspired each other since the 1910s until the present day.